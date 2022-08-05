WASHINGTON — (TNS) The Biden administration on Thursday declared the outbreak of monkeypox a national public health emergency in an effort to raise awareness and accelerate efforts to combat it.
“We’re prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take responsibility to help us tackle this virus,” said Xavier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, during a briefing with officials and the media.
The move, which has been under consideration for several weeks, aims to fast-track potential treatments and vaccines, which under the declaration would no longer have to go through the usual federal reviews. The order also will allow the government more flexibility to administer the current supply of vaccines.
Currently, the government is reportedly undersupplied in its stockpile of Jyennos, the only monkeypox vaccine currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Although officials have said around 1.6 million Americans are at high risk for monkeypox, the U.S. only has enough doses of Jyennos to fully inoculate 550,000 individuals.
The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global public health emergency on July 23, and some state officials have done the same, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who issued a statewide emergency declaration on Monday.
