WASHINGTON — (TNS) The Biden administration on Thursday declared the outbreak of monkeypox a national public health emergency in an effort to raise awareness and accelerate efforts to combat it.

“We’re prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take responsibility to help us tackle this virus,” said Xavier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, during a briefing with officials and the media.