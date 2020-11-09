WILMINGTON, Del. – Former Vice President Joe Biden declared victory in the U.S. presidential race Saturday after multiple news organizations reported that he had won Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.
According to the Guardian, Biden became president-elect after several days of vote-counting in battleground states. Soon after major news outlets called a Biden win in Pennsylvania, it was reported that Biden had also defeated President Donald Trump in Arizona and Nevada, giving him a total of 290 electoral votes.
Not all media agreed on exactly what the confirmed electoral vote count was, however. While the Associated Press was projecting at least 290 electoral votes for Biden, as of Sunday afternoon, CNN was reporting that Biden had secured 279 electoral votes and Trump had secured 214. CNN had not yet called the states of Alaska, Georgia or North Carolina. A candidate must earn 270 electoral votes to win a presidential election.
With Biden’s win, his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California is also set to become the highest-ranking woman in U.S. history, according to the Washington Post. During the pair’s victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware, Harris told the crowd of supporters, “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”
During the event, Biden repeated his pledge to be a president for all Americans, saying, “All of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of times myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance.”
He added, “It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again, and to make progress. … We have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They’re Americans.”
According to Fox News, the Trump campaign pushed back on the news of Biden’s victory Saturday, saying in a statement that “Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner” and that the election “is far from over.”
“Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” the campaign said. “Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”
The campaign said it would on Monday begin pursuing its “case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.