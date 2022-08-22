WASHINGTON — (TNS) President Joe Biden spoke Sunday with fellow Western leaders looking to revive a nuclear deal with Iran, as the U.S. weighs a response to Tehran’s position on the latest proposal.

Biden spoke Sunday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The four nations were among the signatories of the original deal, which also included Russia and China.

