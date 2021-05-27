(TNS) President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. intelligence community on Wednesday to “redouble” its investigation into the origins of COVID-19 after startling new evidence indicated that the virus may have accidentally escaped from a laboratory in China.
In a statement, Biden said intelligence officials presented him with a report earlier this month that determined COVID-19 “emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.” U.S. intelligence agencies have “low to moderate confidence,” Biden said.
The inconclusive intelligence assessment necessitates more investigation, Biden said.
“I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days,” Biden said.
The president’s directive came on the heels of The Wall Street Journal reporting Sunday that three researchers at a lab in China’s Wuhan province fell sick in November 2019 “with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illness.”
