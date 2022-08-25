(TNS) A federal judge in Texas ruled a Biden administration effort to ensure access to abortions in medical emergencies was “unauthorized,” in an early win for state officials. 

Texas filed the suit against the Department of Health and Human Services in July, challenging the position that emergency abortions for medical reasons take priority over state bans on such procedures. In a ruling late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, a Trump appointee, preliminarily halted enforcement of that measure in Texas.