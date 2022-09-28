WASHINGTON — (TNS) The Biden administration was sued over claims that its sweeping new program to forgive some federal student loans will harm borrowers in at least six states, where laws require tax payments on canceled loans because they’re treated as income.

Pacific Legal Foundation, a California-based libertarian group, alleges in a suit filed Tuesday in Indiana that borrowers in the state and others with similar tax rules “will actually be worse off” as a result of the cancellation. The lead plaintiff, Frank Garrison, is an attorney who works for the group. 