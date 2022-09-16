WASHINGTON — (TNS) President Joe Biden hailed a tentative railway labor agreement, one that he helped broker and that averted an economically perilous nationwide work stoppage less than two months ahead of the November midterm elections.

Biden called the deal “a big win for America” after 20 hours of marathon talks between railroad and union representatives successfully concluded in the early morning — just hours before a Friday deadline to avoid a possible strike that was poised to shut rail lines across the country.