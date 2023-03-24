US-NEWS-CONGRESS-BANK-FAILURES-BIDEN-GET

President Joe Biden departs after speaking about the banking system in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. 

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) As the global banking crisis stretches into its third week, President Joe Biden has turned to a familiar playbook — lay low and point the finger at Congress.

Publicly, aides and top White House officials say lawmakers have a responsibility to intervene. Unprecedented executive actions are being discussed behind closed doors, but Biden’s spokespeople are refusing to detail those deliberations while warning of the legal and practical obstacles to unilateral moves.