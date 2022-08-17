WASHINGTON — (TNS) At a moment when American democracy looks increasingly vulnerable, President Joe Biden and Democrats pointed to their third landmark bill, a capstone on two years of significant legislative progress, as evidence that American government is working once again.

A nearly $400 billion investment in clean energy subsidies will mark the United States’ most serious effort ever to combat climate change. A cap on prescription drug costs will ensure that seniors on Medicare pay no more than $2,000 a year for their medications. And an extension on subsidies provided during the COVID-19 pandemic will lower health care costs for 13 million Americans.