WASHINGTON — (TNS) In a packed room of veterans, lawmakers and advocates, President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law Wednesday. The act was a personal victory for the president, and for a Texas couple who began the fight for the bill 13 years ago.

The law expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in wars like in Iraq and Afghanistan. The bill was also part of Biden’s platform he laid out in his State of the Union address.