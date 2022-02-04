NEW YORK — (TNS) President Joe Biden is expected to announce a nationwide crackdown on so-called “ghost guns” during his Thursday visit to New York City, where the untraceable weapons have proliferated in the past two years, according to administration officials.
The homemade weapons, which typically aren’t subject to background checks and lack traceable serial numbers, have contributed to a spike in gun violence during the pandemic, especially in large cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
While in the city for a meeting with Mayor Eric Adams and other officials on Thursday afternoon, Biden will lay out a new initiative aimed at prioritizing federal investigations and prosecutions of people who use the weapons to commit crimes, a senior administration official said.
As part of the initiative, the Justice Department “will train a national cadre of prosecutors on enforcement issues that are specific to the use of ghost guns and crimes,” according to the official.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will also deploy ghost gun coordinators to every agency field office in the country as part of the effort.
The specialized prosecutors and ATF coordinators will work with state and local governments to confiscate illegal ghost guns and bring cases against those who use them.
“These specialists will serve as a resource in every district across the country,” the Biden administration official said.
Biden will make the announcement during a meeting about gun violence prevention at the NYPD’s downtown Manhattan headquarters. He will by joined by Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and other federal and local officials.
The new program is likely to receive praise from Adams, who cited the sketchy weapons as a significant challenge while unveiling his administration’s anti-gun violence plan last month.
On a national level, 8,712 ghost guns were confiscated by law enforcement in 2020, a 400% increase as compared to 2016, according to ATF data.
