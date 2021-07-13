WASHINGTON (TNS) — President Joe Biden, under growing pressure from the left to fight harder to block new voting restrictions flowing from GOP state legislatures, will on Tuesday give his most high-profile speech yet on the issue, which is emerging as central to the midterm elections.
The speech, to be delivered in Philadelphia, is part of a broader administration effort to amplify its voice on voting rights, as avenues for countering GOP laws have narrowed to the vanishing point in a fast-paced string of setbacks in Congress and the courts.
Biden’s reliance on the bully pulpit, however, makes clear how few other moves he has at his disposal. Constrained by a deeply divided Congress and Democrats’ paper-thin legislative majorities, there is no clear path for Biden to ensure that legislation protecting voting rights ever makes it to his desk.
Unless the White House is able to convince a small number of moderate Democratic senators that the issue is cause to dismantle the filibuster rules requiring 60 votes to enact legislation, rhetoric may be its only response to a state-by-state Republican onslaught to make election laws more restrictive.
The charge continues this week in Texas, where the state Legislature is meeting in special session to pass new voting restrictions. Republicans’ initial attempt was foiled in May when Texas Democrats walked out of their regular legislative session. They deployed that tactic again Monday, taking the more dramatic step of leaving the state and flying to Washington to rally support around their cause.
Harris, speaking in Michigan at a voting rights discussion, praised the Texas Democrats.
“I applaud them standing for the rights of all Americans and all Texans to express their voice through their vote, unencumbered,” she said Monday afternoon.
Republican-led legislatures in Georgia, Florida, Arizona and Iowa have already passed new voting restrictions. A major ruling by the Supreme Court early this month will make it much harder for Democrats to prevail in lawsuits against states that have passed new voting restrictions.
In his speech Tuesday, Biden will “lay out the moral case for why denying the right to vote is a form of repression,” said press secretary Jen Psaki, who called GOP laws “authoritarian” and framed the broader assault on voting rights as “the worst challenge to our democracy since the Civil War.”
Although she told reporters Biden would “use every tool at his disposal,” she declined to say if he would get behind House Democratic Whip James Clyburn’s compromise proposal to curb the use of the filibuster just on voting rights legislation. She warned that there were “a lot of issues out there where you could argue for an exemption” and noted that Democrats don’t currently have the Senate votes to make such a rule change.
In an interview, Clyburn, D-S.C., said he remained “convinced (Biden)’s committed” to protecting voting rights, despite the president’s reluctance to publicly embrace any changes to the filibuster.
(Times staff writer Sarah D. Wire contributed to this report.)
