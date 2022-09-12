(TNS) President Joe Biden said the U.S. would not hesitate to use its military power against terrorist threats even though the war in Afghanistan is over, in remarks at a ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. 

“We’ll continue to monitor and disrupt those terrorist activities wherever we find them, wherever they live, and we’ll never hesitate to do what’s necessary to defend the American people,” Biden said Sunday at the Pentagon. 

