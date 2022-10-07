(TNS) The body found on the bank of an Eastern Kentucky creek Saturday has been identified as a Breathitt County woman who went missing during historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky earlier this year, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson has confirmed.

Nancy Cundiff, 29, went missing during the flooding in late July. Her body was discovered near Troublesome Creek over the weekend but wasn’t immediately identified. Epperson previously told the Herald-Leader there was “a good possibility” that the body belonged to one of the county’s missing persons, but it could take anywhere from days to months to confirm the identity.