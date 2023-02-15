ENTER-MUS-BROOKHAVEN-CHERRY-BLOSSOM-FEST-LA

Don McLean performs during the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, on April 26, 2014. 

 Allen J. Schaben

ATLANTA — (TNS) Skyrocketing costs for big-name concerts has made the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival an appealing option for budget-conscious music lovers.

The city this year budgeted $250,000 to pay for multiple acts with major hits under their belts to appear March 25 and 26 for free at Blackburn Park. The headliners include indie rock band Band of Horses, family pop band Hanson (1997 No. 1 hit “MMMBop”) Don McLean (1971 No. 1 hit “American Pie”) , Deep Blue Something (1995 top 5 hit “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”) and The Fray (top 10 hits such as “Over My Head,” “How to Save a Life” and “You Found Me.”).