LOS ANGELES — (TNS) As an unprecedented heat wave continues to strain California’s power grid, officials have issued a ninth straight “flex alert” — this one slated to last two hours longer than the previous daily statewide announcements to limit energy consumption.

Thursday’s flex alert will begin at 3 p.m. and last till 10 p.m. Pacific time because of changing conditions that power grid officials say could stunt solar energy supplies. The flex alert hours for the last eight days have been from 4 to 9 p.m., during which the state has narrowly avoided widespread rolling blackouts on multiple days.