(TNS) The Mosquito fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills is California’s largest blaze this year, and it continued to grow Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and the region’s air quality, as well as a historic grove of giant sequoias.

Fire officials are hopeful some moisture in the forecast this weekend could bring some relief, but remain wary the predicted rain — likely no more than an inch — could make a significant difference in the firefight in Placer and El Dorado counties.