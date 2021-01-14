FRANKFORT – (KT) Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined 46 counterparts around the United States in condemning last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.
A bipartisan coalition of attorneys general representing 50 states, territories and the District of Columbia, sent a letter to Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen condemning the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol and stating such actions cannot be allowed to go unchecked.
The letter reads as follows:
“We, the undersigned state attorneys general, are committed to the protection of public safety, the rule of law, and the U.S. Constitution. We are appalled that on January 6, 2021, rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol, defaced the building, and engaged in a range of criminal conduct—including unlawful entry, theft, destruction of U.S. government property, and assault. Worst of all, the riot resulted in the deaths of individuals, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and others were physically injured. Beyond these harms, the rioters’ actions temporarily paused government business of the most sacred sort in our system—certifying the result of a presidential election.
“We all just witnessed a very dark day in America. The events of January 6 represent a direct, physical challenge to the rule of law and our democratic republic itself. Together, we will continue to do our part to repair the damage done to institutions and build a more perfect union. As Americans, and those charged with enforcing the law, we must come together to condemn lawless violence, making clear that such actions will not be allowed to go unchecked.
“Thank you for your consideration of and work on this crucial priority.”
The letter was signed by the attorneys general of 46 states, the District of Columbia and the territories of Guam, Northern Marianas Islands and the Virgin Islands.
The four states whose attorney general did not join in sending the letter: Indiana, Louisiana, Montana and Texas.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.