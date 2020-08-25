FRANKFORT – (KT) Kentucky will be well represented at the Republican convention this week.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and U.S. Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell will be among the speakers at the Republican National Convention, which began Monday morning in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Cameron’s remarks will take place during the 10 p.m. hour of the convention on Tuesday night and will highlight the leadership of President Donald J. Trump during his first term and the failed record of Democratic candidate Joe Biden during his decades in public office.
“It’s an honor to speak at the convention in support of President Donald J. Trump,” Cameron said. “America is at a pivotal moment in our history, and we are faced with a choice to continue with the forward-thinking policies of the Republican Party and President Trump or go backward with the discredited ideas of Joe Biden and the radical left.”
Paul is also scheduled to speak on Tuesday while McConnell will appear Thursday night.
President Trump will make an appearance and deliver remarks on all four nights of the convention and will be formally renominated by the delegates Monday night. He will deliver his acceptance speech Thursday night from the White House.
For daily updates on how to live stream to proceedings, go to https://www.2020gopconvention.com/.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
