ORLANDO, Fla. — (TNS) Days after Ian’s last gusts, the Orlando region’s sewage systems are fighting to recover and losing ground in many cases, swamping homes with wastewater, sending streams across roads without warning and pouring untold thousands of gallons into lakes.

Orlando leaders have warned that people should stay out of every city lake as a precaution and should “severely limit water usage until further notice.” That could be for at least a week.

