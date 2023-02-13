BERLIN — (TNS) Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats lost the Berlin election on Sunday to the conservative Christian Democrats, failing to win the regional vote for the first time in almost 25 years.

According to an exit poll cited by public broadcaster ARD, the CDU was the strongest party with 27.5%, up from 18% in 2021. Support for the SPD dropped to 18.5% from 21%, its worst result ever, while the Greens were also on 18.5%, compared with 19%, the poll showed.

