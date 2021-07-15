(TNS) Who’s eligible and when to expect the payments
The highly anticipated child tax credit payments will begin arriving for millions of Americans on Thursday, when the IRS issues checks or direct deposits to eligible families with children ages 17 or younger.
The payments will continue over the next six months through December.
More than 36 million U.S. families received letters in June informing them of their potential eligibility if their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax return had been filed.
What to expect
Eligible families have the potential to receive up to $3,600 per child in the form of $300 monthly installments on top of the $1,400 stimulus checks and unemployment benefits that have already been doled out to millions of Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The credit temporarily increases the existing child tax credit from a maximum $2,000 a year per child and will be paid out in advance of next year’s tax filing season.
For children ages 5 and under, the new credit is $3,600, or $300 a month; and for ages 6 to 17, the new credit is $3,000, or $250 a month.
Allow time for money to arrive
The IRS plans to issue direct deposits Thursday, but it still might take two to three business days for the payments to actually hit bank accounts.
“I wouldn’t expect the money on July 15 — that’s when the IRS will release the funds,” said Mark Steber, Jackson Hewitt’s chief tax information officer, according to CBS News. “There will be some lag time for the money to hit your bank account.”
The IRS will also mail paper checks to people who don’t have bank account information on file with the agency, and those payments could take one to two weeks to arrive.
Who’s eligible?
The income cutoff to receive the full payment is $75,000 for single taxpayers and $150,000 for joint filers, with a $50 reduction in the total payment for every $1,000 of income above those limits. Single taxpayers who earn $95,000 and joint filers who earn $170,000 per year do not qualify for the credit.
The new maximum credit is available to taxpayers with a modified adjusted gross income of:
$75,000 or less for singles,
$112,500 or less for heads of household, and
$150,000 or less for married couples filing a joint return and qualified widows and widowers.
Is this money taxable?
In general, eligible taxpayers who receive the credit will not need to pay taxes on the money because it’s not considered income.
But some taxpayers may want to consider opting out if their income will rise above the cutoff threshold in 2021, or if they are divorcing a spouse who they know will claim a child as a dependent on their 2021 tax return. These specific scenarios would make a taxpayer ineligible to receive the credit, and the money would have to be paid back to the IRS during the 2021 tax filing season.
When to expect the payments
The payments will be sent by check or direct deposit on July 15, Aug. 13, Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15, according to a statement from the Treasury Department.
And that’s not all.
Another payment would come in a lump sum with tax refunds in April 2022, according to reports.
The plan was set up this way to get money in pockets sooner rather than making people wait to file next year’s taxes, but there’s also an option to unenroll from receiving advance payments and instead receive a lump sum credit when filing a 2021 return.
