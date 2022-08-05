(TNS) China likely fired missiles over Taiwan during military drills on Thursday, Japan said, part of Beijing’s biggest cross-strait exercises in decades after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-ruled island. 

The Ministry of Defense in Tokyo estimated that five ballistic missiles landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, and four of those probably flew over Taiwan. If confirmed, it would mark a major escalation as it would be the first time China has flown missiles over Taiwan itself. 