WASHINGTON — (TNS) Climate crisis hawks are raising significant questions about Democrats’ emerging legislative deal to address healthcare, energy and taxes, a potential roadblock to swift passage of a key portion of President Biden’s agenda.

If approved, the bill — an agreement cut in secret between Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., with the White House’s blessing — would include $369 billion for climate provisions and reduce emissions by roughly 40% by 2030, according to the bill’s authors.