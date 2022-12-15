US-NEWS-SANDYHOOK-AFTERMATH-GET

Unidentified people embrace on Dec. 14, 2012, during the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut that left 28 people dead, including the perpetrator and his mother, whom he murdered at home. Wednesday marked the 10-year anniversary.

 Don Emmert/AFP/TNS

HARTFORD, Conn. — (TNS) On Dec. 14, 2012, 26 families huddled inside a firehouse in Newtown, Connecticut holding onto their last fragments of hope that quickly drained from the cold, crowded space.

All around them, frantic parents, spouses and siblings searched for the gaze they wanted so desperately to lock onto in the crowd, the face of the person they loved who was inside Sandy Hook Elementary School that morning when a lone gunman shot his way in.