HARTFORD, Conn. — (TNS) On Dec. 14, 2012, 26 families huddled inside a firehouse in Newtown, Connecticut holding onto their last fragments of hope that quickly drained from the cold, crowded space.
All around them, frantic parents, spouses and siblings searched for the gaze they wanted so desperately to lock onto in the crowd, the face of the person they loved who was inside Sandy Hook Elementary School that morning when a lone gunman shot his way in.
For what felt like an eternity, they watched the reunions happen over and over, a swirl of relief and grief and fear, and they watched the crowd in the firehouse dwindle.
A quiet understanding settled over them as the group grew smaller and smaller until there were 26 families left to wait in the space that many likened to being in hell.
That afternoon, then-Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy stepped before the families and delivered the news that was nearly impossible to speak.
“If you have not been reunited with your loved one, you are not going to be reunited with that loved one,” he said. He said tried to avoid using the words death or dead for the sake of the young siblings in the room.
“I was trying my best to convey the situation as we knew it,” he said recently. “And the reality was that if they were waiting to see their daughter who was a teacher, or their child who they’d seen off to school that morning, or their spouse who worked at the school, that was not going to happen that day. Or any day.”
Some say they will never forget the sounds they heard in the seconds after the governor uttered those words. Some recall hearing mothers wailing and screams erupting from every corner of the firehouse. Others say they don’t remember hearing anything.
Michele Gay, whose 6-year-old daughter Josephine Gay was killed, ran outside into the cold air, gulping it into her lungs. She doesn’t remember hearing much of what the police were saying, she just remembers hearing the number 20.
“I knew as soon as they said that there were 20 children that that’s why I was still sitting there without my child,” she said. “That’s when it was pretty clear that that’s why our families were still there, and all the other families were at home with their loved ones.”
Alissa Parker, whose blonde-haired daughter Emilie was killed, said she felt like she was suffocating as she stood inside the firehouse, eventually crumbling to the ground, unable to stand.
“At one point I went into shock. I went pale. I laid down and they took my coat off,” she said. Crammed so tightly into one space, the parents were feeding off of each other’s fear and pain, making it all the more traumatizing.
Nicole Hockley, whose 6-year-old son Dylan Hockley died wrapped in his teacher’s arms, described the scene as “utter chaos.”
For Scarlett Lewis, the realization that her son Jesse Lewis had died hit her as a slow burn. When she first wrote his name on a piece of loose leaf paper that became a list of the missing, she said it hadn’t crossed her mind that he had been killed. She was confident that he’d led his classmates to hide out in the woods. But when an investigator asked her if her little boy had any identifying marks on his body, she knew it couldn’t be good.
Lewis said she first felt the magnitude of the pain when she watched her younger brother pull up to the firehouse and learn the news. It didn’t fully set in until that moment when she watched the brother she’d protected her whole life double over in gut-wrenching grief.
In each of those moments, the trajectories of their lives would change forever.
In the decade to come, many of those families would leave their lives as stay-at-home mothers, musicians, entrepreneurs, executive assistants and educators behind to become tireless advocates for the issues they believe led to their loved ones’ deaths. From legislative lobbying, social-emotional learning lessons and school safety reform, more than 20 non-profits would spring up in memory of those who were killed. Their work would go on to elevate and amplify national conversations about gun laws, create programs to teach children warning signs school shooters might display and save lives through suicide prevention.
Though their paths and approaches have differed widely, their goal has been common: to prevent other parents from feeling what they felt in that firehouse.
Speaking about that moment 10 years later Malloy, said it’s impossible to forget the pain he saw families feel in those moments.
He tried to draw on his experience as the mayor of Stamford on 9/11, grappling with another tragedy that never could have been planned for, when he made the decision to break state protocol and tell families their loved ones were dead before they had been officially identified. He didn’t want them to have to wait until morning to hear the inevitable news.
“I did what I felt needed to be done to treat these individuals as I would have wanted to be treated if I was in that situation,” he said.
Setting up systems to minimize the trauma of those initial chaotic moments after a crisis is one of the things that Gay and Parker have tried to do through their programming at the non-profit Safe and Sound Schools.
Immediately after the tragedy, they saw many parents stepping forward to focus on lobbying for gun laws, so they turned their attention to school safety. The organization now operates on a six-part multidisciplinary framework that spans emergency operations and management, mental and behavioral health, health and wellness, physical safety and security, culture climate and community, leadership and law and policy.
Gay, a former elementary school teacher, said she remembers looking around the firehouse and watching the reunification process as it unfolded both as a parent and an educator.
“That was rough, watching that and not being able to intervene and help the way that I wanted to because I was still looking for my child,” she said. “That really stuck with me as something that we needed to step in and help schools with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.