LANSING, Mich. — (TNS) The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Monday that county prosecutors can enforce Michigan’s ban on abortion despite a state judge’s injunction currently blocking state officials from enforcing the ban.

The ruling could allow county prosecutors to file criminal charges against doctors and health workers who provide abortion services under Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. The 91-year-old law contains a narrow exception for abortion in cases when terminating a pregnancy is necessary to save the life of the mother.