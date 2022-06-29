(TNS) COVID-19 shots from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. should be updated to include components that target the highly transmissible omicron variant, the version of the virus that causes most of the world’s cases, U.S. regulatory advisers said.
Members of the panel that advises the Food and Drug Administration voted 19-2 Tuesday in favor of recommending adding an omicron-specific element to the shots. The FDA doesn’t have to follow the recommendations of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, but it usually does.
Whether, how and when to alter shots to target omicron has become an increasingly important question as the coronavirus continues to spread and mutate. Although transmission is currently low in most communities across the U.S., new variants have shown increasing signs of ability to evade the effects of vaccines, adding urgency to determining how to control them with new shots.
Panel member Mark Sawyer, a professor of clinical pediatrics at the University of California, San Diego, pushed the committee to recommend updating the COVID-19 vaccines’ strain composition. Given the speed of evolution of new variants, he said, “we are going to be behind the eight ball if we wait any longer.”
While most panel members felt that an updated booster shot would help prepare the country for a potential surge in the fall, some expressed concern about the lack of data.
“We need to continue to encourage the companies to collect as much data as possible on the safety and immunogenicity on whatever strain is chosen,” said Amanda Cohn of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities.
While currently available vaccines continue to offer protection against the worst outcomes of COVID-19, the future remains uncertain. Booster doses have become an increasingly relied-on tool, but health officials are hoping to come up with a more robust strategy.
