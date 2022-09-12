PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — (TNS) High humidity and weak winds in the El Dorado National Forest over the weekend are helping firefighters battling the Mosquito fire make the first steps in containing a blaze that has now been raging for close to a week.

But officials said that crews are not out of the woods just yet — and fresh fuel to the northeast in the direction of Lake Tahoe could ignite “a big fire” if the favorable weather conditions disappear. Evacuation orders are also still active.

