WEST READING, Pa. — (TNS) The death toll after a Friday explosion at the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory in Berks County has increased to four people, according to authorities. Three people remain missing, and the cause of the blast remains under investigation.
Working 12- to 16-hour shifts, crews from local fire departments, EMS agencies, police departments and the state's search and rescue task force worked through the night with hopes of finding four Palmer employees who remained unaccounted for Saturday night. One of them was found, authorities announced at a news conference Sunday morning.
The explosion at a community institution known for making hollow chocolate Easter bunnies has rocked the town of 4,500.
Eight patients were taken to Reading Hospital after the blast, according to a spokesperson. Of those, one was transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital, two have been admitted in fair condition, and the others have been discharged.
Rescuers worked frantically to find unaccounted-for employees using heat-imaging devices and drones in the immediate aftermath. A search dog helped locate a survivor in the rubble overnight Friday. Another fatality was discovered Saturday. West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holben said rescue workers are now using heavy equipment to methodically remove debris from the site.
Over the weekend, neighbors and relatives of the missing workers monitored rescue efforts from a hillside, hoping people would be pulled out alive from the wreckage as dogs and excavators went through debris.
As the hours passed, families grew increasingly desolate. Frankie Gonzalez bought a pair of binoculars in hopes of catching a glimpse of his sister Diana Cedeno, 45. She worked in packaging at the factory and hadn't been heard from since Friday.
Another man sought Mayor Samantha Kaag at West Reading Borough Hall Saturday night, begging for an update. She consoled him, offered her cell phone, but had nothing new to report at the time.
"We've had people reaching out, unfortunately at this point, we just haven't had information to give," Kaag said Sunday.
West Reading has command centers set up to deliver any information to families when it becomes available, she said, with in-person meetings with families of the deceased slated for Sunday.
Officials announced the creation of the West Reading Disaster Relief Fund Sunday. The Berks County Community Foundation and the United Way of Berks County will help distribute the funds to organizations assisting families who lost loved ones in the explosion or those who lost work as a result of the blast. Any remaining funds will go to honoring those who died.
"People want to help, they want to provide contributions," said Tammy White with United Way of Berks County.
She said contributions could be made online or by mailing them to the Berks County Community Community Foundation.
Still, the chances of finding survivors continue to diminish as time goes on because of the "violence of the explosion," said West Reading Fire Chief Chad Moyer Saturday night.
Conflicting information released by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) only added to the chaos. PEMA initially reported five people had died in the explosion, which had to be revised. Initially, PEMA listed gas as a possible cause for the explosion, which Mayor Kaag said was too early to do.
R.M. Palmer was founded in 1948 and employs 850 people, according to its website. Its chocolate eggs, miniature peanut butter cups, and Yoo-hoo mini bars are sold at major stores like CVS and Walmart.
Palmer had initially said that it was trying to reach employees and members of their families but that all forms of communication were out of commission.
"Our focus remains supporting our employees and their families and our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted," said a Palmer statement Sunday, which was read by Kaag.
Palmer has set up a family support line at 610-374-5224, extension 539.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.