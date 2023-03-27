US-NEWS-PA-FACTORY-EXPLOSION-1-PH

Firefighters, police and rescue workers continue the search Saturday, March 25, 2023, for people reported missing after an explosion Friday at the R.M. Palmer Co. in West Reading, Pennsylvania. 

 Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

WEST READING, Pa. — (TNS) The death toll after a Friday explosion at the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory in Berks County has increased to four people, according to authorities. Three people remain missing, and the cause of the blast remains under investigation.

Working 12- to 16-hour shifts, crews from local fire departments, EMS agencies, police departments and the state's search and rescue task force worked through the night with hopes of finding four Palmer employees who remained unaccounted for Saturday night. One of them was found, authorities announced at a news conference Sunday morning.