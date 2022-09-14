WASHINGTON (TNS) — It was choose-your-midterm-adventure day Tuesday at the White House and on Capitol Hill.

President Joe Biden gathered with scores of Democratic members of Congress and thousands of invited advocates to tout the sweeping environment, health and tax law that is intended to help bring down costs and mitigate the effects of inflation. Hours earlier, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., put the focus on abortion policy by formally unveiling an updated proposal that would restrict access to abortion after 15 weeks.