Students leave East High School in Denver after a shooting there on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/TNS)

DENVER — (TNS)The suicide of suspected Denver East High School shooter Austin Lyle and the declaration by Denver Public Schools’ superintendent that police officers will be put back in schools reverberated Thursday with the city’s top law enforcer vowing aggressive prosecution of juveniles involved in violence.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann also called on Colorado lawmakers to pass stricter gun control as demanded by East High students who recently walked out of class and testified in the state capitol. Scores of students and parents rallied again at the Capitol Thursday demanding stricter gun control.