(TNS) Dr. Anthony Fauci, the renowned doctor who led the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, will step down from his post as President Joe Biden’s top health adviser in December, he announced Monday.

After 2 1/2 years as the face of the pandemic response, Fauci said he would resign as head of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases and end 50 years of government public health service.