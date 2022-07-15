KIEV — (TNS) Fighting in Ukraine’s east remained in focus on Thursday, with Russia claiming advances, which Ukraine denied, as Ukrainian officials counted the toll from previous attacks this week.
Russia claimed its separatist allies in Luhansk were progressing, with the latest troop movements bringing their forces to the edge of the small city of Soledar.
The move towards Soledar comes after ethnic separatists in the province of Luhansk took the outlying towns of Stryapivka and Nova Kamyanka, amid reports of heavy losses by defending Ukrainian forces.
But Kiev disputed the claims.
“In all, we’ve fought off the attacks by the enemy in recent weeks and haven’t lost a meter of Ukrainian territory,” said Olexiy Hromov, the deputy head of the the Ukrainian army’s general staff administration during a Thursday press conference.
Later, the general staff’s report focused on barrages against Soledar, as well as in the north-eastern suburb of Yakovlivka.
It is impossible to verify claims by either side. Both tend to focus on enemy losses while playing down reports of losses on their own side.
The southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolayiv was also struck by missiles again during the night. The nine missiles hit buildings such as a hotel and at least one school. The authorities said one person was injured.
The Ukrainian army said it has again shelled targets in the Russian-occupied region of Kherson in the south of the country.
According to the spokesperson for the Odessa military administration, Serhiy Brachuk, two command points and a landing site were attacked in the town of Nova Kakhovka.
The Southern Command announced late Wednesday that 13 enemy soldiers had been killed and several armored vehicles destroyed. This could not initially be independently verified.
The pro-Russian administration deployed in Nova Kakhovka said a total of 30 Ukrainian rockets had been fired. The majority, however, had been intercepted, the statement continued. According to Russian information, no one was killed.
The Ukrainian army had begun a counter-offensive on Nova Kakhovka on Monday night. With the help of Western weapons, Ukraine wants to recapture areas that have been occupied by Russian soldiers in the course of the war, which has now lasted four and a half months.
Meanwhile, at least 20 people were killed in a Russian missile attack in the center of the western Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia, according to the authorities.
Another 90 people were injured, police chief Ihor Klymenko announced on Facebook on Thursday. According to the report, three rockets hit an office center. As a result, a fire broke out, engulfing about 50 parked cars.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted immediately: “What is this, if not an open terrorist act?” he wrote on the Telegram messaging service.
He said Russia was killing civilians every day and attacking civilian objects with missiles where there were no soldiers present.
“Barbarians. Murderer state. Terrorist state,” Zelenskyy wrote.
Separately, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, clean-up operations were completed in Chasiv Yar, where a residential building was destroyed on Saturday. Since then, a total of 48 bodies have been recovered, according to the authorities.
Since its invasion of Ukraine at the end of February, Russia has repeatedly stressed that it only attacks military targets in the neighboring country — even though the many civilian victims are now obvious.
Finally, the pro-Moscow administration of the south-eastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhya, which is partially occupied by Russian troops, plans to stage a referendum on joining Russia in early September.
According to the TASS news agency, the announcement made by Yevhen Balytskyi, the head of the military administration, did not mention an exact date. Balytskyi justified the decision with alleged requests from labor collectives, trade unions and public figures.
Russia conquered the southern part of the region in the first days of its invasion, but the northern area is still under Kiev’s control, as resistance is strong.
Such referendums in occupied territories have been made in the past in other regions, but Moscow so far has reacted cautiously to the initiatives. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has already said that as long as the security of the territories is not guaranteed, no referendum can be conducted.
