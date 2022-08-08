(TNS) Egypt mediated a deal to end three days of violence between Israel and the Islamic Jihad that left 44 people dead in the Gaza Strip, including two senior militants and 15 children, and sent thousands of Israelis into shelters to avoid the almost 1,000 rockets launched at Israel. 

“We announce the start of a cease-fire starting at 11:30 p.m. today and we welcome the Egyptian efforts,” Islamic Jihad said in a statement sent to reporters. The group said, however, that it maintained the “right to respond to any Israeli aggression.” 