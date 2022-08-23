FRANKFORT – (KT) The Federal Emergency Management Agency says well over $60 million in aid has been approved thus far for those who suffered losses in the record flooding that occurred in eastern Kentucky in late July.

During a Monday afternoon conference call with reporters, Brett Howard from FEMA said, “FEMA has disbursed more than $45.7 million in aid to homeowners and renters. The Small Business Administration has also approved more than $11.3 million. In addition to the $45,7 million awarded in the individual assistance program, the National Flood Insurance program has paid out more than $6.9 million in claims.”