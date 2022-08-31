(TNS) First Solar Inc., America’s biggest panel maker, plans to invest about $1.2 billion in new and expanded U.S. manufacturing after Congress passed a landmark climate bill.

The company expects to choose a site in the U.S. Southeast for a new 3.5-gigawatt facility and expand its factories in Ohio by about 900 megawatts, it said in a statement Tuesday. Three Southeast states are contenders for the new plant, with operations in 2025, according to Chief Executive Officer Mark Widmar.