Flames 3 stories high fill horizon as fire engulfs North Carolina industrial facility

The National Salvage and Service Corp. in Dudley, North Carolina, specializing in recycling railroad ties, which can be used for boiler fuel, in flames on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

 City of Goldsboro

RALEIGH, N.C. — (TNS) Flames as tall as a three-story building filled the horizon as a large industrial facility burned out of control Saturday outside Goldsboro, North Carolina, according to Wayne County officials.

One hundred first responders from 17 agencies joined forces in an attempt to control the flames, which witnesses reported seeing from nearly 10 miles away in the dark.