JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (TNS) John Wood, a former investigator for the House Jan. 6 committee, announced Tuesday that he was ending his independent bid for U.S. Senate in Missouri.
Wood, a former U.S. attorney who centered his campaign around the idea that both the Republican and Democratic candidates were too extreme, said on Twitter there was no realistic path for his campaign after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt defeated embattled former Gov. Eric Greitens in the Aug. 2 Republican primary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.