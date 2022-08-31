(TNS) Mikhail S. Gorbachev, the Soviet leader whose vision of humane communism liberated millions, bridled the global arms race and knocked down the walls dividing East and West, has died, according to Russian news agencies.
Gorbachev, who had been in declining health, suffering from acute diabetes, was 91 and had been undergoing treatment at a hospital, according the news agencies.
One of the most influential politicians of the 20th century, Gorbachev used his six years as head of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union to systematically dismantle the machinery of repression.
He freed political prisoners, lifted the Iron Curtain, liberated the arts and pulled Red Army troops out of foreign conflicts such as the country’s 10-year debacle in Afghanistan. He forged disarmament treaties with Cold War enemies that helped melt away that adversarial era and revolutionized Soviet relations with the industrial powerhouses of the West.
His controversial reforms, some short-lived, made perestroika and glasnost household words around the globe in the 1980s and removed the shackles from a society deeply scarred by dictatorships that for decades had restricted thought, word and deed.
With his quixotic efforts to rescue a political order beyond salvation, he ushered in the unfamiliar notion of free elections, which opened the way for states in Eastern Europe and republics of the Soviet Union to break free of Moscow’s rule.
“The winds of the Cold War are being replaced by the winds of hope,” he said in 1988 of the changes then sweeping away the old ways of confrontation.
But in proffering freedom and choice to populations long accustomed to confines and edicts, he set in motion a progressive weakening of the once-omnipotent Communist Party, which eventually led to its downfall and the breakup of the Soviet Union. Years later Russian President Vladimir Putin would try to regain some of the lost territory with the forced annexation of Crimea and the invasion of Ukraine.
Change cost Gorbachev any significant political future in his homeland. With the crushing defeat of the social experiment that had begun with the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, the man who dared to concede that central planning had been a failure found himself swept out of the Kremlin in 1991, first by a short-lived August coup d’etat by hard-liners and for good at the end of the year when the Soviet Union formally disbanded.
Gorbachev never lost the esteem of Western leaders and champions of democracy, but in his own country he became the scapegoat for all the transitional hardships and suffering of a troubled nation searching for a new identity.
Named Time magazine’s Man of the Decade for the 1980s and the revered object of “Gorbymania” throughout Europe, the fallen leader’s rejection by his own people was brutally reiterated in 1996, when he ran for president and won barely 1% of the national vote in a contest won by his successor and nemesis, Boris N. Yeltsin.
He spent the last decades of his life traveling and speaking on international affairs and the hazards of pollution and the global arms industry. He wrote columns for foreign publications, founded a Moscow think tank bearing his name and raised money with speaking tours to finance the institute and the Green Cross environmental initiative he launched in Geneva.
