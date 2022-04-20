KRAMATORSK, Ukraine — (TNS) Determined to seize control of Ukraine’s industrial heartland, Russia on Tuesday intensified its assaults across the country’s east, and again gave a fruitless surrender ultimatum to Ukrainian forces in the besieged southern port of Mariupol.
Bombardment boomed in eastern cities and towns in what Russia and Ukraine are each calling a major new phase of the ferocious, nearly 8-week-old war.
Russia’s military on Tuesday described an intensifying wave of attacks. Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed that in the previous 24 hours, Russian forces had launched strikes against more than 1,200 Ukrainian military facilities and also targeted more than 1,200 troop concentrations. The claims could not be independently verified.
Although Ukraine says Russia has begun its long-expected all-out assault along a 300-mile-long front line in the east — and Moscow’s top diplomat confirmed Tuesday the struggle has entered its next stage — some Western military officials and analysts suggest the current Russian attacks are setting the battlefield for a larger and potentially far more brutal offensive.
“We think that these offensives are preludes to larger offensive operations,” a Pentagon official said Tuesday. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Russia still has about 75% of the soldiers and weapons it assembled before the Ukraine invasion and is currently conducting “shaping operations” that will lay the groundwork for ever bigger attacks.
On a call with key allies Tuesday, President Joe Biden discussed the next phase of the war and the possibility of imposing new economic penalties against Russia, the White House said.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. is preparing another round of sanctions against Moscow that could be announced this week.
The prospect of further U.S. sanctions come as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed for the first time that Europe is planning an embargo on Russian oil imports. “We are currently developing clever mechanisms so that oil can also be included in the next sanctions step,” she told Germany’s Bild am Sonntag in an interview over the weekend.
While the European Union has already banned the import of Russian coal, many of its member states have been wary of giving up hydrocarbons. EU countries rely on Russia for roughly a quarter of their oil and more than 40% of their natural gas and worry that an abrupt embargo could devastate their economies.
Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, implored civilians to get out of the eastern battle zone by any means possible, but acknowledged that for a third straight day there had been no agreement reached with Russia to set up humanitarian corridors for those fleeing the fighting.
The latest Russian ultimatum to the Ukrainian forces in Mariupol came in a statement by the defense ministry in Moscow promising that those who lay down their arms “are guaranteed to remain alive.” But as happened over the weekend, the surrender deadline came and went without any sign of a Ukrainian pullback from a sprawling steelworks plant where an estimated several thousand fighters and hundreds of civilians are holed up in a network of tunnels.
A Ukrainian commander says Russia has been using “bunker-buster” bombs to try to dislodge the defenders.
Mariupol’s capture would likely be hailed by Russia as a pivotal triumph in a war that has yielded few of those for Moscow. It would free up more brigades for the eastern fight, as well as enable the creation of a strategically important land corridor between Russian-controlled areas and the annexed Crimean Peninsula.
Moscow was initially silent Monday night when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that the war for Ukraine’s industrial east, known as the Donbas, had begun. The area is made up of two large regions, Luhansk and Donetsk, parts of which are already controlled by Russia-backed separatists who have been battling Ukrainian forces for eight years.
“We will fight,” Zelenskyy vowed in a video address. “We will defend ourselves.”
