(TNS) The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven most industrialized nations expressed “grave concern” over the process by which Hong Kong selected its next chief executive, calling it an assault on the fundamental freedoms of the former British colony that returned to Chinese control in 1997.
The G-7 statement Monday came a day after John Lee, 64, a former police official who helped incumbent Chief Executive Carrie Lam crack down on massive and sometimes-violent democracy protests in 2019, was elected to the city’s top post in a near-unanimous ballot by a Beijing-controlled committee.
“The current nomination process and resulting appointment are a stark departure from the aim of universal suffrage and further erode the ability of Hong Kongers to be legitimately represented,” the group said in an emailed statement from the foreign ministry of Germany, which holds the rotating G-7 presidency. “We are deeply concerned about this steady erosion of political and civil rights and Hong Kong’s autonomy.”
Lee received all but eight of the 1,424 valid votes cast by a committee of China loyalists in the uncontested race, in a demonstration of the impact of the election overhaul imposed by Beijing in the wake of mass protests about three years ago. In past contests, opposition candidates received hundreds of votes.
The reaction of the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. follows criticism by the European Union, which said Sunday that it “regrets this violation of democratic principles and political pluralism and sees this selection process as yet another step in the dismantling of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle.”
Lee told reporters Monday that the election was conducted according to the laws of Hong Kong, which were “enacted because of what happened in the years of chaos.” Lee also helped Lam implement a powerful Beijing-drafted national security law that’s resulted in the arrest of some 182 people and the closing of at least a dozen news organizations.
