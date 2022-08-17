ATLANTA — (TNS) A group of Donald Trump supporters copied a trove of sensitive Georgia election files in Coffee County after the 2020 presidential election, a breach that included data from an election server, voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to documents produced in response to subpoenas.

Trump attorney Sidney Powell helped coordinate the effort, and she was billed more than $26,000 by computer experts from Atlanta tech company SullivanStrickler, the records show.