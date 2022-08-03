ATLANTA — (TNS) A phony elector who participated in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election is a leading candidate for the state Senate, embraced by Republican lawmakers and candidates since winning the primary election in May.

Shawn Still, the GOP nominee for a Senate district north of Atlanta, was the secretary for a group of 16 Republicans who met behind closed doors in the Georgia Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to cast the state’s votes for Donald Trump and signed their names to a document claiming that they were “duly elected and qualified electors.”