Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Oct. 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C. 

 Drew Angerer

ATLANTA — (TNS) The Georgia Senate on Tuesday approved a proposal to install a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at the state Capitol.

Senate Bill 69 would add Thomas to the gallery of famous Georgians honored with a statue on the Capitol grounds. No public funds would be spent on the statue. But the proposal sparked a debate that underscored the volatile politics of a closely divided swing state.