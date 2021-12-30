NEW YORK — (TNS) Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty Wednesday of helping to groom and recruit underage girls for the abuse of her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, the culmination of a decadelong crusade by victims of Maxwell and Epstein to seek justice for the abuse they faced.
On the sixth day of deliberations, a Manhattan jury found Maxwell guilty of five of the six counts she faced, including a sex trafficking charge that carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. Taken together, the five charges carry a maximum penalty of 65 years behind bars.
Maxwell didn’t look at the jury as it entered the courtroom to render its decision. As the verdict was read, she struggled to stand but betrayed little emotion. She appeared shaken as the enormity of the verdict began to sank in and slumped into her chair after taking a sip of water.
Absent from the room were any of the four women who testified in the trial or any of the dozens of other women who say Epstein abused them as girls. One of Epstein and Maxwell’s accusers, Elizabeth Stein, had been denied access to the courtroom earlier in the day.
Prosecutors alleged that Maxwell, who turned 60 on Christmas Day, was a central figure in Epstein’s sex crimes, helping him recruit and sexually abuse girls in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Epstein’s death in federal custody in August 2019 had denied victims an earlier opportunity to seek justice.
“The verdict screams loud and clear — if you make it easier for another to sexually abuse children, you, too, will be held accountable for your role in that abuse,” said Robert Glassman an attorney who represented “Jane,” the first victim to testify at the trial, who used a pseudonym. “If it was not for Ms. Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein would never have been able to abuse these girls.”
Maxwell’s team pointed to inconsistencies in versions of their stories that the accusers had told over the years and argued that the women testifying were motivated by financial considerations, and participated in the trial to bolster their claims from a fund established for victims of Epstein and in civil lawsuits, which the women forcefully denied.
“Money will never fix what that woman did to me,” one of the victims, “Carolyn,” cried out in response to questioning by one of Maxwell’s lawyers. “What she did was wrong and she picked vulnerable young girls and trafficked them.”
The daughter of the late British media baron Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell was once a fixture on the New York social scene who possessed a Rolodex of names and direct phone numbers to former presidents, world leaders, billionaires and celebrities. She was also for years Epstein’s girlfriend and, according to testimony, managed his household in Palm Beach and other locales where the multimillionaire maintained estates.
At least two women have claimed that they were trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell to powerful and wealthy men, including Prince Andrew, former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, among others.
Federal prosecutors purposefully seemed to steer the case around the potential minefield of identifying figures they referred to as “third parties” who were in Epstein’s orbit. All have denied the allegation.
David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor, said the verdict shows that prosecutors were right not to focus on these other figures.
“The government’s decision to streamline their case was the right choice,” he said.
Like Epstein, Maxwell hired a team of defense lawyers who filed a flurry of legal motions focused on undermining the credibility of the accusers and portraying them as prostitutes.
“Depending on the age of the accusers during the time frame of the conspiracy, consent may be an appropriate and viable defense,’’ Maxwell’s attorneys said in one motion, noting that in Florida at the time the crimes were allegedly committed, “individuals under the age of 18 could be charged with commission of the crime of prostitution.”
