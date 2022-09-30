WASHINGTON — (TNS) Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, appeared for a voluntary interview Thursday before the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, which sought information about her involvement in the effort to overturn President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.

Ginni Thomas’ appearance in person on Capitol Hill comes as the committee nears the end of its investigation, with a plan to release a report by the end of the year on the circumstances leading to the Jan. 6 attack that features Trump’s push to change the outcomes in key states.