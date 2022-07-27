WASHINGTON — (TNS) Republican attorneys general from 17 states are asking Alphabet Inc.’s Google to provide assurances that the search giant isn’t suppressing results for crisis pregnancy centers in favor of abortion clinics. 

The letter, part of a campaign spearheaded by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, asks Google to resist a June 17 call from Democratic lawmakers to “limit the appearance of pro-life clinics” in search results. The legislators had written to Alphabet chief executive officer Sundar Pichai about “disturbing” reports of Google’s search results for “abortion” and “abortion pill” directing people to crisis pregnancy centers, which attempt to steer women away from abortions.