AUSTIN, Texas — (TNS) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for special legislative committees to examine what legislation and action might be taken to prevent future school shootings.
The call comes after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. It is the Abbott’s first request for action from lawmakers to address the shooting that has rocked the Uvalde community and the state.
Abbott made the request to House Speaker Dade Phelan and Lt. Gov Dan Patrick, asking each to convene committees to examine a number of issues including firearm safety, school safety and police training.
“As Texans mourn the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week, we as a State must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence,” Abbott said in the letter. “As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans.”
Abbott’s letter did not mention consideration of firearms restrictions — as some have been calling for after the the 18-year-old gunman wielding an automatic rifle entered the school.
Democrats and at least one Republican have called for a special session to address issues related to the shooting.
