(TNS) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, reunited Thursday morning in London to unveil a statue they commissioned in honor of what would have been their mother Princess Diana’s 60th birthday.
The larger-than-life sculpture, located on the lush grounds of Kensington Palace, depicts the late Princess of Wales “surrounded by three children who represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess’ work,” according to a statement from the palace. Diana was born July 1, 1961 and died in August 1997.
“Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” Harry and William said in a joint statement.
“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy. Thank you ... to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.”
Before removing a large, green covering to reveal the statue, Harry and William walked the perimeter of the garden together, chatting and laughing while greeting relatives and other attendees. The bronze figure, ordered by the brothers in 2017 to recognize the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death, was sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley.
“Diana, Princess of Wales was an icon who touched the lives of people right around the world, so it has been a privilege to work alongside Prince William and Prince Harry on this statue which commemorates her life,” Rank-Broadley said in a statement.
“We wanted to capture her warmth and humanity while showcasing the impact she had across generations. I hope that people will enjoy visiting the statue and the Sunken Garden, and taking a moment to remember The Princess.”
The statue ceremony marks the royal brothers’ first joint public engagement since the funeral for their grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in April at age 99.
