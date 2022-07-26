(TNS) Harvard urged the U.S. Supreme Court to preserve affirmative action in college admissions, calling it necessary to ensure a diverse student body.

The Ivy League school filed its brief Monday in one of the most highly anticipated of the court’s upcoming cases. After the court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade and the expansion of concealed-carry gun rights, the abolition of affirmative action at elite universities is high on conservatives’ wish list.